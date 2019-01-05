Preservation Parks seeks input on project

Preservation Parks of Delaware County will hold a public open house and is seeking public comment on a proposed project to pave a 2.2-mile segment of the Ohio to Erie multiuse trail northeast of Sunbury. The open house will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, at Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., Galena. The public can also comment via e-mail or on Preservation Parks’ Facebook page.

Preservation Parks intends to apply for a Clean Ohio Trail Fund grant to pave 2.2 miles of recently-acquired trail right of way. The section to be paved will connect at the south end of the Meredith State Trail, which ends near Condit, and will extend southwest toward Sunbury. The 2.2-mile stretch is part of the 3.7 miles of railroad right of way recently purchased from Kathy and Walter Sandel; these sections of trail help to fill gaps in the Ohio to Erie trail, which – when completed – will extend 326 miles from the Ohio River to Lake Erie.

If the grant request is approved, the paving project is planned for the summer of 2020.

The project, including maps and time frames, will be discussed at the open house, along with information about the Ohio to Erie Trail segments in Delaware County. Information also can be found at www.preservationparks.com/ohio-to-erie-trail/. Members of the public who cannot attend the open house can send comments to contactparks@preservationparks.com, and those with questions can call 740-524-8600.

