Hayes students return to school

Monday was the first day back at school for students in the Delaware City School District, and for seniors at Hayes High School, it’s the beginning of their final semester as students.

Senior Bella Bosco said she has mixed feelings about the start of her last semester.

“It’s definitely sad and bittersweet,” she said. “But I think it seems like it’s coming to a nice end, and I’m excited for things that are happening this semester like the musical and other senior things.”

Valerie Keller, also a senior, said knowing it’s the last semester is strange.

“It feels like it’s just the beginning of our lives.” Keller said. “It’s kind of weird walking around here. It’s our last time walking through the halls.”

Jovan Rodriguez added that he was “excited but kind of scared” about the last semester.

Rodriguez, a member of the football team as well as the track and field team, said what he’ll miss most after graduation is his friends. He added his plan after high school is to become a personal trainer.

Keller, a member of the swim team, said she’ll be studying health science at The Ohio State University, where she will be part of the rowing team.

“Being in a public school has taught me a lot about the kind of person I want to be,” she said. “You can do as many things as you want — music, athletics, clubs — and you can be in as little as you want to.”

Bosco said she has to audition for a number of schools to study musical theater, so she doesn’t know yet which school she’s going to attend.

“I’m definitely nervous, but Hayes has done a good job of preparing me for music, because we have such a great music department,” she said.

Bosco added she’s involved in Thespians, National Honor Society and student council, among other things. What she enjoys most at Hayes is having the opportunity to take part in a number of different groups and activities.

“It’s been really cool to start as a freshman and be really excited about all the things that Hayes has to offer, and in your senior year, you’re kind of in charge and doing more leadership things,” Bosco said. “(I’ll definitely) miss the teachers. Everybody seems like they actually care about what you do.”

Students eat lunch at Hayes High School on Monday, the first day back from winter break. The last day for students is May 29.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

