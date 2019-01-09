Delaware City Schools BOE elects officers

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday elected a new president and vice president, while also approving its meeting schedule for 2019.

During its Monday meeting, the board elected member Jayna McDaniel-Browning as president and member Matt Weller as vice president. They were sworn in by Treasurer Melissa Lee.

McDaniel-Browning thanked previous BOE President Ted Backus by telling him the board was “very grateful for all you do for us.”

The board then approved its meeting schedule and set meetings for Jan. 28, Feb. 11, March 4, March 18, April 15, May 6, May 20, June 3, June 24, July 8, Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

In regular business matters, the board approved a change order for the ongoing construction project at the district’s transportation depot at 2462 Liberty Road. The project involves the addition of a room and an indoor bay to wash the buses. The original budget for the project was $429,722, but the board approved a $991 reduction in the project after the district was able to reuse certain fixtures.

The board also approved an agreement with MT Business Technologies, Inc., to provide new copiers for the district.

Also approved by the BOE was a number of staffing changes:

• Accepted the resignations of Alyssa Barnhart, a School-Aged-Child-Care(SACC) program assistant and substitute for the district; Charlotte Moorman, a custodian at Carlisle Elementary School; and Kelly Wolfe, a SACC program assistant and substitute for the district.

• Approved the employment of Kirstin Eisele, a SACC Program assistant at Schultz Elementary School; Kasey Galentine, an Educational Assistant at Woodward; Rebekah Polley, an educational assistant at Smith Elementary School; and Joan Umland, an educational assistant at Conger Elementary School.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the board meeting room at the Willis Education Center.

Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Lee, right, swears in Matt Weller, left, as board vice president Monday night. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_DSC_0220.jpg Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Lee, right, swears in Matt Weller, left, as board vice president Monday night. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Pictured is the Delaware City Schools Transportation Center at 2462 Liberty Road, Delaware. Renovations are ongoing to add a room for staff and an indoor area to wash buses. Renovations are expected to be completed by March. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_DSC_0225.jpg Pictured is the Delaware City Schools Transportation Center at 2462 Liberty Road, Delaware. Renovations are ongoing to add a room for staff and an indoor area to wash buses. Renovations are expected to be completed by March. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Lee, right, swears in Jayna McDaniel-Browning, left, as board president Monday night. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_DSC_0218.jpg Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Lee, right, swears in Jayna McDaniel-Browning, left, as board president Monday night. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_Delaware-City-Schools-logo.jpg Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

