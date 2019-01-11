Volunteers needed throughout Delaware County

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register, visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

• A Place of Warmth – This program provides homeless men a safe and warm place to sleep on nights of extreme cold. Volunteers can help. Warming center hours are 8 pm – 8 am and is broken into two volunteer shifts. Volunteer training on Jan. 22, 7 pm at Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Ave. Pre-registration on Connections website preferred, but not required.

• Adaptive Sports Connection – Give your edge a purpose by volunteering in adaptive skiing or snowboarding! Volunteers of any skiing or boarding ability are welcome. Saturday’s at Mad River Mountain & Snow Trails in January & February. Minimum age to volunteer is 15.

• Delaware County Historical Society – Utilize your publishing and/or writing skills to help design and publish a twice a year newsletter called The Historian. It’s a multi-page publication that mixes historical articles with activities of the Historical Society.

• Senior Companion – Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

• Strengthening Families – Fun opportunities include: yoga classes, toy lending library or help with the STEMPossible (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) learning activities. Interested in Anime or Dungeons & Dragons? — be an assistant that helps with those activities. Volunteer training Jan. 24, 5:30-7:30 pm. Pre-registration required.

• Grace Clinic – This free medical ministry in Delaware City is in need of Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dentists, Physicians, Interpreters, Nurses and Prayer Encouragers. Hours: Monday’s 9:00am-12:00pm, Tuesday’s 5:30-9:00pm, Wednesdays 5:30-9:00pm.

• SourcePoint – Join in, volunteer, get perks and make new friends! Leaders needed for New to Medicare classes, transport homebound seniors to crucial medical appointments, prep/pack Meals on Wheels, or help lead “Scrappy Crafters” senior art class on Tuesdays.

• Turning Point – Help at the Delaware Shelter on Tuesdays from 10 am to 2 pm. Assemble small furniture, sort through donations, cleaning, or unloading donations. Sign up on line so they can plan accordingly.

• The Arts Castle – Help needed throughout the year to give group tours, help with events and exhibits, assist with classes or provide building maintenance. Or help in the volunteer run Gallery Shop with offers a place artists can sell their work. Flexible hours.

• Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the Delaware Community for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

• Restore, Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co. – Support the mission of building homes by volunteering to help with sales of new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods and building materials.

• Kids on the Block – Join this award-winning international education program and help school age children learn about peer pressure, bullying prevention, sexual abuse prevention, physical abuse prevention and healthy habits.

• Preservation Parks – Become a Land Steward and help toss prairie seed at the new property along the Olentangy River on Monday Jan. 14. Dress for the weather. Or participate with Frog Watch USA and join a hands-on conservation project. Visit wetlands, listen for calls of singing frogs and gather data.

• Stratford Ecological Center – Spend a few hours assisting with light office duties and greeting visitors. Help needed on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Great opportunity to learn about the farm while helping out!

About Connections

Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in almost 20,000 hours of service to the community. An affiliate of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

About Helpline

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that provides a 24-hour support and information line, prevention education and serves as the area’s only volunteer center. Committed to empowering people through knowledge, support and resources, HelpLine responds to the emotional, financial and informational needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities.

HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and partially funded by the SourcePoint. A United Way partner Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health.

For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_Connections-1200×600.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Connections Volunteer Center.

Submitted by Connections Volunteer Center.