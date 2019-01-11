County morns loss of employee

Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis, who appeared visibly upset during Thursday’s Delaware County Board of Commissioners meeting, asked for a moment of silence to remember a county employee who passed away Wednesday due to an accident while on the job.

“Scott Amrine had an accident yesterday in the late afternoon at work and passed away,” she said. “Our condolences are with his family.”

According to a press release from the county, Amrine, 44, a resident of Delaware, had worked as a maintenance specialist with the county’s facilities team since 2016.

“The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is deeply saddened,” the release states. “Scott was a valued member of our facilities management team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Scott’s family and to all his colleagues, who will miss him greatly.”

The release adds that since Amrine interacted with many different people from a variety of departments within the county, a crisis counselor would be made available to all county employees.

“We do have grief counseling available today at 2 p.m. here in the commissioners’ office,” Lewis said during the morning meeting.

Amrine’s death is being investigated by the Delaware City Police Department.

According to the police report, the incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 9, around 3 p.m. at the Delaware County Auditor’s Office at 145 N. Union St. Amrine was pronounced dead on arrival, and the report states the investigation is still ongoing.

Jane Hawes, Delaware County director of communications, said in an email to The Gazette Thursday that the county did not yet fully understand the circumstances at this time, but it continues to work with authorities to determine how Amrine’s accident happened and what exactly occurred.

“What we do know is that Scott was working on a ladder in an office that is within the suite of offices that are part of the auditor’s office … located on the first floor of the Hayes Administrative Building,” she said. “A co-worker did not observe Scott’s fall, but heard a crash and ran to his assistance. Someone who works in the auditor’s office called 911 from her cell phone.”

Amrine https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_Amrine-photo-copy-2.jpg Amrine

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

