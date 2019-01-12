Gazette to change its publishing dates

The Delaware Gazette will eliminate the Monday edition.

“The final Monday edition of the Delaware Gazette will be January 14 and the newspaper will become a Tuesday-through-Saturday printed publication after that date” said Doug Olsson, regional vice president for Aim Media Midwest, owners of the Delaware Gazette.

According to Olsson, the move to the Tuesday-through-Saturday print schedule will provide a stronger, more consistent product for readers and advertisers.

The Delaware Gazette and its predecessor newspapers

have published since 1818 and remain committed to serving the community by focusing on local news and information not available elsewhere. In addition to its print products, the Gazette continues to enjoy growth in viewership of its digital offerings which are available across all seven days of the week.

Obituaries submitted over the weekend which would normally appear in the Monday printed edition will post to www.delgazette.com

no later than Monday at 10 a.m. The obituaries will be printed in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.

Sports coverage of weekend games will appear online following Saturday’s games and be published in the Tuesday newspaper. Any games from Mondays will also be printed in the Tuesday newspaper.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_gazettelogo.jpg The Delaware Gazette, located in downtown Delaware at 40 N. Sandusky St., will cease Monday publication effective Jan. 21. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_Building.jpg The Delaware Gazette, located in downtown Delaware at 40 N. Sandusky St., will cease Monday publication effective Jan. 21. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.