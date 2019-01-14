Homesteading workshop to be held Jan. 31

Are you new to Delaware County? Have you just purchased a new home? Have you traded condo or apartment life for acreage out in the country? If you answer yes to any of these, and even if you answer no and you are an old hand at living in the sticks, you will want to sign up for Homesteading in Delaware County, a free workshop to be held on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The workshop is sponsored by Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District, Keep Delaware County Beautiful, and Ohio State University Extension (OSUE) Master Gardeners. The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena. The following topics will be covered:

• Growing herbs and edibles in landscaping by Nancy Reynolds, OSUE Master Gardener

• Getting started with beekeeping by Doug Stanton, Delaware County Apiary Inspector

• Worm composting: easy home composting by Jenifer Way-Young, Keep Delaware County Beautiful

• What to plant to attract pollinators by Susan Holtrey, OSUE Master Gardener

Moving to property with acreage can be daunting. This workshop will provide you with interesting ideas and methods for landscaping aesthetics, environmental stewardship, wildlife habitat and more. The workshop is free, but reservations are required so that a sufficient supply of handout materials will be available.

Please call 740-368-1921 to register. The deadline is Jan. 30.

This workshop is our first in a series of public outreach events for 2019. Visit our website at www.delawareswcd.org to find out the latest in conservation programs and events. In addition, you can discover all of the details about our annual tree and shrub seedling sale which is underway now.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_DELAWARE-SWCD-LOGO-copy.jpg

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.