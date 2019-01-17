County agencies to conduct hazmat drills

A number of Delaware County agencies will conduct hazardous-materials training drills from Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Thursday, Jan. 24, inside the historic Delaware County Courthouse.

The building is located at 91 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware, at the northwest corner of Sandusky Street and Central Avenue, and the drills will take place during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

The “HazMat” exercise, which is being conducted by the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (EMA), will involve first responders and representatives from a variety of fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services agencies in Delaware County.

Passersby are likely to see first responders entering and exiting the historic courthouse building, dressed in Personal Protective Gear (PPE) or “oompa loompa” suits, as they are sometimes called. The perimeter of the building and its parking lot also will be roped off, and a variety of emergency vehicles will be parked nearby.

For more information about Delaware County EMA, please visit their website at https://ema.co.delaware.oh.us/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_Delaware-County.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.