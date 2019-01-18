Balderson named to committee on transportation, infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Republican Steering Committee on Wednesday tapped Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for the 116th Congress, pending ratification by the House Republican Conference.

“My greatest honor is bringing the voice of Ohioans to Washington so that our priorities are represented in Congress. Serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will allow me to put Ohio’s priorities at the forefront of our nation’s policies on land, sea and sky,” said Congressman Troy Balderson. “I’m excited to get to work.”

“Infrastructure is a major national priority for the president and Congress, and I am excited to have Troy Balderson on our committee,” said House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-MO). “I am confident he will be a strong advocate for transportation and infrastructure improvements in central Ohio and the country.”

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation: aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit, and railroads. The Committee also has jurisdiction over other aspects of our national infrastructure, such as clean water and waste water management, the transport of resources by pipeline, flood damage reduction, the management of federally-owned real estate and public buildings, the development of economically depressed rural and urban areas, disaster preparedness and response, and hazardous materials transportation.

In addition, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has broad jurisdiction over the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, Amtrak, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Economic Development Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, federal buildings and more.

It is one of the largest committees in Congress, and includes six subcommittees:

• Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation

• Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management

• Highways and Transit

• Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials

• Water Resources and the Environment

