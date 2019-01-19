Ice fishing clinic to be held Feb. 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Is cabin fever beginning to set in? If you’re nodding yes, fish the hard water when many other anglers are sitting inside and simply dreaming of wetting a line.

A free ice fishing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. The class will take place at the Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Road, Hebron.

Join experts from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife to enjoy such topics as planning and preparation, equipment usage and safety. Demonstrations and hands-on fishing opportunities in the field are planned, conditions permitting. Some equipment is available for use, but feel free to bring your own ice fishing gear if you have it. A fishing license will be required for participants 16 years of age and older; licenses must be obtained prior to the event. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as portions of this workshop will be held entirely outdoors.

The workshop is free, but preregistration is required as space is limited. Call 614-644-3925 or email Derek.klein@dnr.state.oh.us to register. You must provide your customer I.D. number found on your fishing license when registering for this clinic.

To read more about ice fishing in Ohio, visit wildohio.gov.

