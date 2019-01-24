Delaware Citizens Academy accepting applications

Learn how Delaware became the great city it is and meet your local government in person by enrolling today in the 10th City of Delaware Citizens Academy.

The academy is an excellent way to go behind the scenes at key departments and learn the structure of city government and more.

“For residents who want to become more involved in our community and those who are just curious about city operations, the academy is a great experience,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said.

This popular program limits class size to 20. Registration information is at delawareohio.net. The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1.

The 2019 Delaware Citizens Academy schedule is as follows with all sessions lasting from 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

• Session 1 Thursday, Feb. 7 – City Manager-Council Form of Government (Council chambers)

• Session 2 Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Finance (Council chambers)

• Session 3 Thursday, March 7 – Economic Development/Public Records (Council chambers)

• Session 4 Thursday, March 21 (6 to 8:30 p.m.) – Public Works and Transportation (Public Works facility)

• Session 5 Saturday, March 30 (9 to 11:30 a.m.) – Fire (Station 301)

• Session 6 Thursday, April 11 – Public Utilities (Water Treatment Plant)

• Session 7 Thursday, April 25 – Parks (Hidden Valley Golf Course)

• Session 8 Thursday, May 9 – Police (Justice Center)

• Session 9 Thursday, May 23 – Planning (Council chambers)

• Graduation Monday, June 10 (6:30 p.m. Council chambers)

Pictured is Delaware Director of Public Works/City Engineer Bill Ferrigno showing members of last year’s Citizens Academy the ins and outs of trash collection. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_20180322_212131.jpg Pictured is Delaware Director of Public Works/City Engineer Bill Ferrigno showing members of last year’s Citizens Academy the ins and outs of trash collection. Courtesy photo | City of Delaware

