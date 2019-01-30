Art exhibit features work from high schoolers

Nearly 200 talented young artists from Delaware County have original art work currently on display at the Delaware Arts Castle in the annual Delaware County High School Art Show. A juried exhibit that is sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, the winners have been selected and were honored at a reception held Jan. 27 at the Arts Castle in Delaware.

The exhibit consists of approximately 200 entries from students at nine high schools located throughout the county: Delaware Hayes High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, Buckeye Valley High School, Ventures Academy, Delaware Christian and Powell Village Academy.

After hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded the Best of Show award to Hailey Piché of Olentangy High School for her ceramic work entitled “Stigma.”

One of two jurors, Rosellina Avoscan, is a painter, sculptor and ceramist. Born in Italy, she received her B.A. Honors degree in fine art from Chelsea College of Art and Design in London and taught art at London’s Uxbridge College and Youth Centre until 2004.

Since 2008, Avoscan has resided in both Cortona, Italy, and Delaware, Ohio, where she currently has her studio. Her work has been exhibited internationally with shows in Great Britain, Italy, and the U.S.

Also judging this year’s show was Laura Carey, an art teacher at River Valley Local Schools in Caledonia. Carey received her BFA from Baldwin Wallace College and a master’s degree in education from Mary Grove College, as well as in special education at the University of Cincinnati. She has been teaching for 22 years.

Winners of first-, second-, and third-place awards in the individual categories were as follows:

Painting

1. Emily Brobst, Red Boots, Olentangy Liberty

2. Gabbi Frabotta, The Head and the Heart, Olentangy Liberty

3. Hailey Cera, Resolute, Olentangy Berlin

Drawing

1. Meara Reeder, Tiffany and Matt Before, Olentangy Orange

2. Marina Colatruglio, untitled, Buckeye Valley

3. Annie Yu, Self Portrait, Olentangy Liberty

Photography

1. MacKenzie Beal, On My Way Home, Olentangy Berlin

2. Ashley Wells, Tempus, Olentangy

3. Marina Siles, Nature’s Veil, Olentangy Orange

Digital Art

1. Lauren Cox, untitled, Buckeye Valley

2. Juliana Lee, Temptation, Olentangy

3. Kirsten Kracht, Disclosure, Olentangy Berlin

Wearable Art

1. Abby Rowland, snowflake pendant, Olentangy Orange

2. Zaida Jenkins, cuff bracelet, Olentangy Orange

3. Sydney Robare, cuff bracelet, Olentangy Orange

Mixed Media

1. Meileen Wu, Transparency, Olentangy Liberty

2. Miriam Church, untitled, Buckeye Valley

3. Ryan Van Tassel, The Shattering, Ventures Academy

Ceramics

1. Claire Vogt, Blue Vase, Delaware Hayes

2. Hailey Piché, Bee Set, Olentangy

3. Libbie Price, Aqua Bowl, Delaware Hayes

Sculpture

1. Erin Goodburn, Road Less Traveled, Olentangy

2. Lexi Thorton, Restoration, Olentangy Berlin

3. Molly Quinn, untitled, Buckeye Valley

Juror’s Choice

Jacob Baker, Away From Here, Delaware Hayes, photography

Alison Alsup, Karl, Delaware Hayes, painting.

The Delaware County High School Art Show is open free of charge to the public through Feb. 24 at The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.

For more information call 740-369-ARTS (2787).

