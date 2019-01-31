OWU announces February public events

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its February 2019 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

• Jan. 16 – April 25 – “Gaps In Memory,” featuring archival digital prints created by artist and Ohio Wesleyan alumna Barbara Jenkins, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Jenkins, Class of 1972, works to break preconceptions by making linkages and disruptions between photographs in triptychs. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

• Jan. 22 – March 31 – “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow,” featuring works exclusively by African American artists and artists from the African Diaspora, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. This first-of-its-kind exhibit at the Ross is in celebration of the “I Too Sing American: Harlem Renaissance 100” and is curated by Bettye J. Stull, an expert in African American art and longtime curator for the King Arts Complex. An opening reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the museum. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

• 8 p.m. Feb. 5 – Ohio Wesleyan faculty recital featuring Jeremy Smith, trombone, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 6 – Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Nicholas E. Calio, Class of 1975, president and chief executive officer of Airlines for America, discusses “A Perspective: Congress, the White House, and Business. Bipartisanship in Partisan Politics, in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. During his career, Calio also worked as assistant to the president for legislative affairs for Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush. He also is the current vice chair of the OWU Board of Trustees. Calio’s presentation is Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019 Benjamin F. Marsh Lecture Series on Public Affairs sponsored by OWU’s Department of Politics and Government and its Arneson Institute for Practical Politics and Public Affairs. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/politics.

• Noon-4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 – Bishop Backers Winter Community Day and Delaware Expo 2019 featuring children’s activities from the Delaware Community Center YMCA; an opportunity to meet Ohio Wesleyan varsity athletes; a visit from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium animal ambassadors (2:15-3:15 p.m.); a chance to pet and adopt dogs from the Humane Society of Delaware County; an expo of area nonprofit organizations and businesses; free raffle drawings for a big-screen TV, gift cards, and other items; and an OWU men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader vs. Denison University. Admission to all activities is free with a canned food donation to benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance. Parking is free and available in all OWU lots. The expo runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The women’s basketball game tips off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game at 3 p.m. in the adjacent Branch Rickey Arena. Learn more or register for an expo exhibitor’s table at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 20 – Historian and author Pete Kakel, Ph.D., discusses the origins, context, and content of the Holocaust when he presents “Hitler’s ‘Indian Wars’ in the ‘Wild East’: The Holocaust as Colonial Genocide,” in Benes Room B of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A 1969 Ohio Wesleyan alumnus, Kakel is a research historian and lecturer in modern history at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Liberal Arts. He is the author of “The American West and the Nazi East: A Comparative and Interpretive Perspective” and “The Holocaust as Colonial Genocide: Hitler’s ‘Indian Wars’ in the ‘Wild East.’” His presentation represents Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019 Robert Kragalott Lecture on Genocide, Mass Atrocity, and Human Rights. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

• 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 – Joe DeLoss, founder and head fryer of Columbus, Ohio-based Hot Chicken Takeover, discusses his company’s business model, which seeks to provide supportive jobs to men and women who need a fair chance at work to overcome barriers such as homelessness or previous incarceration. His presentation will be a fireside-style chat moderated by 2006 OWU alumnus Dan Sharpe, vice president for community research and grants management for The Columbus Foundation. The chat will be held in Benes Room B of the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. It represents OWU’s 2019 Heisler Business Ethics Lecture organized by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship. Admission is free. Learn more about the center and lecture series at www.owu.edu/woltemade.

• 8 p.m. Feb. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019 – “Just One Step,” a twin bill of comedy and music. Ohio Wesleyan’s Departments of Music and Theatre & Dance present two acts exploring people on the verge of making big choices. This event will feature short comic plays by American playwright David Ives and music from “Songs for a New World” by American composer Jason Robert Brown. Directed by faculty members D. Glen Vanderbilt Jr., Jason Hiester, and Jennifer Whitehead, “Just One Step” will be performed in the Studio Theatre inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/music or www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 22 – The 15th Annual OWU Documentary Film Festival, featuring five short films created by Ohio Wesleyan students enrolled in the university’s Ethnographic and Documentary Film and Filmmaking Class, in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Brief discussions with the student-filmmakers will be held after the screenings. Some films contain adult language and content intended for mature audiences. This event is sponsored by the OWU Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the OWU Media Center. Admission is free. Learn more about the department at www.owu.edu/soan.

• 4 p.m. Feb. 26 – Kristen Radtke, M.F.A., reads and shows slides from her acclaimed graphic memoir, “Imagine Wanting Only This,” in the Bayley Room of OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Of Radtke’s 2017 book, Newsweek states: “The most beautiful graphic novel you’ll read all year, Kristen Radtke’s memoir is an absolutely stunning look at what it is to recover from grief, and is so haunting you’ll be thinking about it for days after reading it.” Learn more at http://kristenradtke.com. Her reading is part of the Ohio Wesleyan Department of English’s Poets and Writers Series. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 27 – Nobel Prize winner Jonathan T. Overpeck, Ph.D., presents “Global Climate Change, Water Security and Ecosystem Disruption: Higher Scientific Confidence than You Might Think,” in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Overpeck is an interdisciplinary climate scientist and the Samuel A. Graham Dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. He has published more than 210 works on climate and the environmental sciences and was a Working Group 1 coordinating lead author for the Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 4th Assessment in 2007. Learn more about Overpeck at https://seas.umich.edu/research/faculty/jonathan_overpeck. His presentation represents Ohio Wesleyan’s 30th Annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics sponsored by the International Studies Program and the Department of Politics and Government. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies.

