Monday publication ceased

As of Jan. 14, The Delaware Gazette no longer publishes a Monday edition.

According to Doug Olsson, regional vice president for Aim Media Midwest, owners of the Delaware Gazette, the move to the Tuesday-through-Saturday print schedule provides a stronger, more consistent product for readers and advertisers.

The Delaware Gazette and its predecessor newspapers have published since 1818 and remain committed to serving the community by focusing on local news and information not available elsewhere. In addition to its print products, The Gazette continues to enjoy growth in viewership of its digital offerings, which are available across all seven days of the week.

Obituaries submitted over the weekend, which would normally appear in the Monday printed edition, now post to www.delgazette.com no later than Monday at 10 a.m. The obituaries will be printed in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.

Sports coverage of weekend games now appear online following Saturday’s games and are published in the Tuesday newspaper.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_gazettelogo-1.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.