The Delaware Rotary Club recently contributed $575 in cash and over six months in laundry supplies (dryer sheets, detergent and baskets) to Laundry Love, a ministry started by the First Presbyterian Church in Delaware. Laundry Love serves the families who live at the White Sands mobile home park by offering a free laundry night every other Tuesday, while the entire community is invited to attend a free laundry night on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Super Wash & Tan, 256 S. Sandusky St. Pictured, left to right, are front left – Nikki Hogarth, Director of Family Ministries; Back left – Matthew Walls, Don Chenoweth, Michele King, Kathy Duis, Trish Bishop, Dusty Hostutler, Claire Jolliff, Dick Zechiel, Club President Joe Pemberton and Ana Babiasz. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_laundrylove.jpg The Delaware Rotary Club recently contributed $575 in cash and over six months in laundry supplies (dryer sheets, detergent and baskets) to Laundry Love, a ministry started by the First Presbyterian Church in Delaware. Laundry Love serves the families who live at the White Sands mobile home park by offering a free laundry night every other Tuesday, while the entire community is invited to attend a free laundry night on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Super Wash & Tan, 256 S. Sandusky St. Pictured, left to right, are front left – Nikki Hogarth, Director of Family Ministries; Back left – Matthew Walls, Don Chenoweth, Michele King, Kathy Duis, Trish Bishop, Dusty Hostutler, Claire Jolliff, Dick Zechiel, Club President Joe Pemberton and Ana Babiasz. Courtesy photo