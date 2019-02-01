Posted on by


The Delaware Rotary Club recently contributed $575 in cash and over six months in laundry supplies (dryer sheets, detergent and baskets) to Laundry Love, a ministry started by the First Presbyterian Church in Delaware. Laundry Love serves the families who live at the White Sands mobile home park by offering a free laundry night every other Tuesday, while the entire community is invited to attend a free laundry night on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Super Wash & Tan, 256 S. Sandusky St. Pictured, left to right, are front left - Nikki Hogarth, Director of Family Ministries; Back left - Matthew Walls, Don Chenoweth, Michele King, Kathy Duis, Trish Bishop, Dusty Hostutler, Claire Jolliff, Dick Zechiel, Club President Joe Pemberton and Ana Babiasz.

