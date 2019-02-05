Commissioners sign off on roundabout

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved recommendations from the county engineer’s office, the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, and the regional sewer district during its regular meeting on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the engineer’s office, Chief Deputy Engineer Rob Riley recommended the approval of an intergovernmental cooperation agreement for road improvements at the intersection of Highfield Drive and Green Meadows Drive in Orange Township.

“This is a project that Orange Township recently received OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) grant funding for,” he said. “This will construct a roundabout at this intersection.”

Riley said the estimated cost for the construction of the roundabout is about $1 million, with no cost to the county. He said the engineer’s office will close the intersection for the two-month duration it will take to complete construction.

“Essentially, we already have developed the engineering plans for the project,” he said. “We will administer the bidding and the construction management, and the township will handle the contracting for the work.”

Commissioner Jeff Benton commented on the intersection seeming “clunky,” and “a roundabout would make sense.”

Riley then recommended the board approve a bid that came in $11,000 under the engineer’s original estimate of $62,000. The bid was made by G&G Enterprises Complete Excavating Service, LLC for the Fancher Road watershed drainage improvements project in Harlem Township.

According to the commissioners’ journal, the county will pay no more than $50,822.87 to G&G Enterprises for the work.

Riley told commissioners that construction would start on the project as soon as the weather breaks this spring.

“It’s probably no more than two months worth of work,” he told the board.

The chief deputy engineer also recommended establishing maintenance bonds and releasing the construction bonds for street and stormwater improvements completed for a 43-lot development in Northlake Woods and an 18-lot subdivision for Clark Shaw Moors. He said both were ready to enter one-year developer maintenance periods with the maintenance bonds in place.

Riley then moved to request the approval of the board for a professional services agreement with ADR and Associates for the preparation of plans for the Piatt Road project.

“We’ve been working with Berlin Township for some time on this project,” he said. “This involves a section of road between Peachblow Road and Cheshire Road going back almost 10 years.”

Riley said the project was put on the shelf for a time, but it was now time to move forward with the project, especially now with the growth in the area and recent opening of Olentangy Berlin High School.

“We’ve negotiated a fee with ADR and Associates to wrap up the construction plans,” he said. “We’ve worked with ADR before. They do a nice job.”

Kristin Schultz, court administrator for the General Division of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, recommended the approval of a three-year contract for audiovisual systems maintenance with the Electronic Specialty Company.

According to the commissioners’ journal, the maximum amount payable to the Dubar, West Virginia-based company is $36,000. The agreement was not required to be competitively bid and is in force Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2021.

“They’re the ones that installed all the audiovisual equipment in our courtroom, so they are familiar with how it’s utilized in the courtroom,” Schultz said. “Upon consultation with our IT department, they recommend that we stay with them because of their familiarity and knowledge.”

Schultz said the agreement covers all the training, remote services, onsite services, equipment warranties and buildingwide signage. She said by prepaying a three-year contract, the county would save approximately $3,406.

Environmental Services and Regional Sewer District Director Tiffany Maagasked the board to accept sewer improvements for Northlake Woods and Evans Farm.

Maag said both projects had been installed and meet all the county’s requirements.

“Northlake Woods is along Four Winds Drive, which is near the (U.S) 36, (state Route) 37 and I-71 area,” she said. “Evans Farm, we all know where that is located. This is for the east side of section one that flows to the Alum Creek tributary area. There are 103 homes in this section.”

Benton asked if that was where the Parade of Homes would be held later this year.

Maag said the event would be held in the middle of Evans Farm.

“I think it’s kind of like right down the center,” she said. “I think the majority of the homes are on the side of Alum Creek.

Evans Farm is located along Lewis Center Road between U.S. Route 23 and South Old State Road.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

