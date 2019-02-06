Graphics shop offers variety

As more businesses continue to choose Delaware County to begin or further grow their company, the need for branding and marketing tools, too, is rising. Ronni and Bryan Kingsley of Image360 in Lewis Center believe they can assist.

Located at 8917 S. Old State Road, the Lewis Center store is one of more than 120 Image360 locations around the country and the second in central Ohio. With Polaris and several booming communities surrounding the location, the owners believe they are in a prime spot to grow along with their customer base.

“This area, in itself, there’s such a concentration of business and growth,” Bryan Kingsley said. “And even though Polaris has been around for a while, you’re still seeing it grow … So, this felt like a great area for us.”

The company offers a multitude of products and services ranging anywhere from banners to vehicle graphics, and plenty more. For new businesses, they will even help in creating a unique logo. Whether it’s a school or a startup, yard signs or interior displays, Image360 can cater to just about any need.

That they cross over into advertising and branding is not typical for most sign shops, Ronni Kingsley said.

But more so than simply what they offer, the Kingsley’s believe it’s how they go about offering it that will build their own brand within Lewis Center and the surrounding communities.

“We’re here to work with you. We are invested in the vision that an individual or business has. We want to really understand that (vision), so we can help it come to life. We realize that these visions, the way they look in the mind, is not always the way it looks on paper. We want to iterate through that process … it’s a partnership and a journey we can take together.”

Ronni Kingsley added, “Our goal is to create an awe-inspiring customer experience from start to finish … We want to set ourselves apart by allowing people to go through the process with us in a true partnership.”

Bryan Kingsley, who worked in IT previously, and Ronni, who was in the human resources industry prior, didn’t have a background in the sign industry. But after hearing the depth of Image360’s offerings, the married couple better understood the full scope of the service.

“There’s so much that is involved with this, so many different channels of creativity that you get to see a lot of different visions become real,” Bryan Kingsley said.

Creating tangible products and being able to point out their creations around the community is one of the more rewarding aspects of their work, Bryan Kingsley said, and something that wasn’t the case in their previous lines of work.

As they continue to grow their client base, Bryan Kingsley said the next progression will include adding more equipment to expand their abilities, which will, in turn, require either a larger building or adding a second building for production. Ronni Kingsley added she hopes to start landing national accounts as well in the future.

To learn more about products and services offered at Image360, visit www.image360lewiscenter.com or call 614-438-7446.

Pictured, left to right, are Image360 owners Ronni and Bryan Kinglsey, along with their designer, Dominic Sanzone. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_image360.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Image360 owners Ronni and Bryan Kinglsey, along with their designer, Dominic Sanzone.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.