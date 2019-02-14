Nationwide Children’s Hospital selects new CEO

The Board of Directors of Nationwide Children’s Hospital has announced Tim Robinson, the organization’s current executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer, as the new chief executive officer of Nationwide Children’s, effective July 1, 2019.

“We are excited to be entering this new era of accelerating outcomes under Tim’s leadership. It should not be surprising that the nation’s leader for pediatric health care is also the top institution in the country for growing amazing talent,” said Alex Fischer, board chair of Nationwide Children’s. “Following a comprehensive national search, which attracted broad-based interest and conversations with the highest caliber physician and non-physician leaders in health care today, Tim was our unanimous and enthusiastic choice. He has served in key leadership roles at Nationwide Children’s since 1995 and with nearly 25 years of experience he exemplified everything the search committee was seeking in a successor for our outstanding retiring CEO Steve Allen.”

During his tenure, Robinson has transformed the traditional definition of a hospital CFO. This is exemplified in his current scope of responsibilities as the organization’s executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer. Under Robinson’s leadership Nationwide Children’s has marked many unique achievements as a destination academic medical center, research and technology commercialization engine, population health leader and a non-profit community partner:

Robinson is widely recognized for his business acumen, securing Nationwide Children’s strong financial position and growing the hospital’s investment portfolio from $100 million to nearly $3 billion. Nationwide Children’s is one of only a handful of children’s hospitals earning an Aa2 bond rating; a rating Robinson has maintained since 2001. This bond rating is the highest mark of financial performance achieved by any hospital in the United States.

Partners For Kids has grown to one of the largest pediatric accountable care organizations in the country, taking full capitation on over 320,000 lives.

The Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families program in the community south of the hospital has flourished, with more than 300 homes built or renovated; an increased graduation rate from 64 percent to 79 percent; and $22.6 million invested in the community through a variety of civic and faith-based partnerships.

Research and technology commercialization have accelerated, with 13 startups and counting during his tenure.

Unique clinical relationships have been forged with the central Ohio birth hospitals to operate their neonatal intensive care units, subspecialty collaborations have launched with Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Dayton Children’s and most recently a Proton Therapy Center planned with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Tim Robinson is one of the country’s best health care executives and as our next CEO will lead this storied institution to greater heights,” said Steve Allen, MD, CEO, who will be retiring on June 30. “In addition to his remarkable leadership skills, Tim demonstrates an admirable commitment and creativity in realizing Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s founding mission. His enthusiastic support for implementing programs to improve children’s health has garnered praise from colleagues around the country and has reset expectations for what an elite academic pediatric health care center can accomplish. I look forward to working with Tim and to supporting his on-boarding as our new CEO. His tenure will be marked by even greater things for this organization and our community.”

Robinson joined the Nationwide Children’s Hospital staff in 1995 in the capacity of assistant treasurer. In 1997, he was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer of Children’s Hospital, and in 2008 was promoted to his current role of executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer, acquiring additional areas of responsibility which include Information Technology, Community Relations and International Affairs. From 2011-13, he assumed the position of interim president of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. Prior to his employment at Nationwide Children’s, he served as treasurer for The Kobacker Company, a national shoe retailer with more than 700 stores nationwide.

“Over the last 24 years, it has been a joy to serve the mission of Nationwide Children’s and accelerate a collective vision of best outcomes for children everywhere,” said Robinson. “Steve Allen and our Board of Directors have done a tremendous job, setting a strong vision and enabling us all to be successful. That vision is brought to life by this superb team and I am deeply grateful to my leadership colleagues, our medical and scientific faculty and Nationwide Children’s amazing staff. I know what Nationwide Children’s is capable of and I am motivated by the exciting future ahead of us. We have a wonderful roadmap in the current strategic plan and we will be successful because even as we grow, we will continue to keep patients and families at the center of everything we do. This is as an organization that lives its values every day.”

In addition to serving as treasurer on the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Board, Robinson also serves on a number of the hospital’s subsidiaries boards including its physician practice groups and its homecare company. He serves on the Ohio Hospital Board, the Ohio Hospital Finance Committee and the Children’s Hospital of America Public Policy Committee. He is also on the board of Rev1 Ventures which partners with The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to accelerate the formation and growth of life science companies in central Ohio.

Robinson attended Indiana University, achieving a double major of a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology and Business Administration.

Robinson, 60, and his wife Jane reside in Grandview Heights, Ohio. They are parents to three children Lauren, Andrea and Jordan.

