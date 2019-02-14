Bishop Backers set to host Community Day

Always looking to grow the relationship between university and city, the Bishop Backers will hold its Winter Community Day 2019 this Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Branch Rickey Arena and Gordon Field House, located at 105 S. Sandusky St.

Winter Community Day will include a Delaware expo, which will showcase local nonprofits and businesses, and the OWU men’s and women’s basketball games against Denison University. Admission is free with an unexpired canned food donation or a monetary donation to benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance, a United Way of Delaware County initiative.

On-campus parking will also be free throughout the day.

The expo will run from 12-3:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of family-friendly events, including an indoor children’s play area courtesy of the Delaware Community Center YMCA, a visit from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium animal ambassadors from 2:15-3:15 p.m, dogs to pet and adopt from the Humane Society of Delaware County, a chance to meet OWU varsity athletes, and free raffles for prizes like a Phillips 55-inch Ultra 4K UHD TV from Walmart.

The Delaware Fire Department will also be on hand to teach children about fire safety.

The women’s basketball game will tip off at 1 p.m. with the men’s game starting shortly after the end of the women’s game.

“The community days bring members of the community to our campus, and they get to see our impressive facilities and interact with our students, faculty and staff,” OWU Athletic Director Doug Zipp said. “Many of the people who attend these events have never been to campus or have only driven by. This gives them the chance to experience OWU first hand. And, in athletics, we enjoy giving back to the community in which we live, and these are excellent opportunities to do that.”

Zipp added, “Ohio Wesleyan University is a special place that needs to be welcoming to the entire community … I encourage everyone to come and join us for a great afternoon of fun, neighborhood networking, food, and great basketball.”

Bishop Backers is a group made up of alumni, local business professionals, and not-for-profit agency representatives who have a passion for creating energy for athletics and events happening on the Ohio Wesleyan Campus. Eighty-four community agencies are set to participate in this year’s Winter Community Day, up from 61 in 2018.

For more information on the Bishops Backers and its events, visit www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.

During last year’s Bishop Backers Community Day event held inside the Gordon Field House on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus, the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium provided attendees the opportunity to get an up-close look at several animals. Pictured is Delaware resident Tori Waddell, 8, interacting with Flounder, a 3-year-old male African black-footed penguin, as James Gentzel, animal program specialist at the zoo, looks on. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_Zoo.jpg During last year’s Bishop Backers Community Day event held inside the Gordon Field House on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus, the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium provided attendees the opportunity to get an up-close look at several animals. Pictured is Delaware resident Tori Waddell, 8, interacting with Flounder, a 3-year-old male African black-footed penguin, as James Gentzel, animal program specialist at the zoo, looks on. Joshua Keeran | Gazette file photo

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

