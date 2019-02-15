SourcePoint helping caregivers

SourcePoint recently launched a countywide campaign to bring awareness to the importance of family caregivers caring for themselves, as well as their loved ones. SourcePoint’s Connecting Caregivers campaign began Feb. 4 with the goal of encouraging family caregivers to seek support and utilize community resources by contacting SourcePoint, the aging services provider in Delaware County.

The rapid growth of the county’s older population brings with it a growing number of family caregivers. While the majority of caregivers are women, AARP estimates up to 40 percent are men. More than 60 percent of caregivers provide care for an adult while working outside the home, requiring them to balance caregiving and work responsibilities.

While family caregiving may be a labor of love, it can take a toll on the caregiver physically, mentally, and financially. “Many caregivers put their own health and happiness second for the sake of their loved one,” said Jessica Adams, SourcePoint’s caregiver program coordinator. “They often feel isolated at work or in the community, unsure of where to go for resources or support. That’s where SourcePoint comes in.”

SourcePoint provides free classes and workshops for caregivers, one-on-one consultations, and monthly support groups in Delaware, Powell, and Sunbury, as well as a private online forum. In-home care services, such as emergency response systems, Meals on Wheels, and respite care, are also available for Delaware County residents ages 55 and older.

“SourcePoint has given me a new lease on life,” said Jan Hoover, a Delaware County resident who cares for her husband, Dale, and utilizes SourcePoint’s caregiver support. “I don’t feel as lonely, and I’m strengthened to take one day at a time. SourcePoint has basically saved my life and I can’t thank them enough.”

SourcePoint’s caregiver support programs are open to Delaware County caregivers and caregivers whose loved ones reside in the county. To learn more, go to MySourcePoint.org/caregiver. SourcePoint’s caregiver programs are funded in part by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

