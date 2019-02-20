SourcePoint welcomes new board members

SourcePoint recently announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2019. Joining the board of directors are Gerald Borin, Becky Cornett, Kristina Crites, and Jane Taylor.

Gerald Borin previously acted as executive director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He also worked for Columbus Recreation and Parks, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and has extensive volunteer experience with the Ohio Wildlife Center and Liberty Township YMCA. Borin, a Powell resident, earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s in public administration from The Ohio State University.

Cornett, a Delaware resident, retired from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center as director of strategy and planning. She previously served on the boards of Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio and Women for Economic and Leadership Development. Cornett holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech language pathology and a Ph.D. in communication sciences and disorders.

Crites is the senior manager for the financial intelligence unit at Alliance Data Systems. Her wide-ranging volunteer activity includes work with the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, the U.S. Naval Academy, Olentangy Local Schools, LifeCare Alliance, Broad Street United Methodist Church, and U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s Service Academy. Crites, who lives in Delaware, earned degrees from Muskingum Area Technical College and Franklin University.

Taylor, a Dublin resident, has a great deal of experience in the field of aging. She most recently retired as state director of AARP Ohio, and previously worked for the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Taylor serves on the board of the Aging Solutions Foundation and volunteers for the Ohio Aging Advocates Coalition and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She graduated from Ohio State.

The full 2019 SourcePoint Board of Directors includes Roger Lossing, president; Frank Pinciotti, vice president; Gretchen Roberts, secretary; Richard Roell, treasurer; David Black; Gerald Borin; Denise Cambier; Becky Cornett; Kristina Crites; Carlos Crawford; Karen Crosman; Anne Farley; Jack Fette; John McDavid; Jane Nance; Trudy Poole; Carolyn Slone; Jane Taylor; and Roger Van Sickle.

