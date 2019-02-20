Arehart named Ag Women of the Year

Bernadette Arehart will be honored as the 2018 Ag Woman of the Year by the Central Ohio Farm Bureaus at their annual Women in Ag Brunch in March. Since 1983, this yearly event has recognized outstanding women in the field of agriculture for their invaluable contributions. Recipients of this award have consistently demonstrated proven leadership, passion, and dedication for the better of Ohio agriculture.

Arehart is a member of the Ohio Ag Council and provides the voiceovers for the Ohio Ag Hall of Fame recipient videos. She volunteers and assists FFA chapters and the Ohio FFA Association, and she has received the local, state and American Honorary FFA Degree. She is a long-time member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, and while serving as a trustee in Delaware County, she was recognized for her contributions as a co-chair of the Benefit in the Barn Fundraiser, which won national recognition in 2017 by the American Farm Bureau.

Throughout her professional and personal journey, there is one common thread — her passion to give back to the industry, people, and programs that have helped her become who she is today. Arehart and her husband, Randy, live in Grove City, and they work together to serve others through their professional careers and community activities. They agree, the best times are when their house is full of family, including Bernadette’s adult children, Mary and Jarod, and Randy’s teenage daughter, Garbrielle.

This year’s Women in Ag event will be held on Saturday, March 2, at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference in Lewis Center. The event is open to the public and is child friendly. Tickets and more information can be found at: https://2019womeninagbrunch.eventbrite.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_Ohio-Farm-Bureau.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.