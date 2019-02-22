OWU announces March public events

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its March 2019 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

• Through March 31 – “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow,” featuring works exclusively by African American artists and artists from the African Diaspora, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. This first-of-its-kind exhibit at the Ross is in celebration of the “I Too Sing American: Harlem Renaissance 100” and is curated by Bettye J. Stull, an expert in African American art and longtime curator for the King Arts Complex. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

• Through April 25 – “Gaps In Memory,” featuring archival digital prints created by artist and Ohio Wesleyan alumna Barbara Jenkins, in Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Jenkins, class of 1972, works to break preconceptions by making linkages and disruptions between photographs in triptychs. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

• 8 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

• 3:15 p.m. March 3 – OWU music faculty and guest recital featuring OWU’s Youmee Kim, piano, and Ohio University’s Rebecca Rischin, clarinet, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 6:30 p.m. March 5 – (Rescheduled from January) “The Central Park Five” author and filmmaker Sarah Burns will sign books at 6:30 p.m. and screen at 7 p.m. her documentary about the 1989 Central Park jogger case in which five black and Hispanic teenagers were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman, spending up to 13 years in prison before a serial rapist confessed. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session. All events, including book sales, will be held in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Burns directed “The Central Park Five” with her father, acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns. The event is OWU’s 2019 Butler A. Jones Lecture on Race and Society sponsored by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and Social Justice Program with the following OWU departments, programs, and offices: Journalism and Communication, Modern Foreign Languages, Film Studies, Women’s and Gender Studies, Black World Studies, Philosophy, Multicultural Student Affairs, and President’s Office. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/soan.

• 9:30 p.m. March 5 and 7:30 p.m. March 6 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “The Third Man,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten reprise their “Citizen Kane” roles as uncomfortable friends in this classic film scripted by Graham Greene, directed by Carol Reed, and photographed by Robert Krasker. A film noir set in postwar Vienna with a famously haunting zither score, this 1949 film has been named a top favorite by many critics, including David Ansen of Newsweek. The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 – Ohio Wesleyan hosts the 2019 Ohio History Day Region 6 competition, bringing hundreds of secondary school students to campus to present projects for judging. An information/registration table will be set up in Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Exhibits will be set up in nearby Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., and open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Performances and documentary viewings will be open if space is available. Admission is free. Regional winners will advance to statewide Ohio History Day competition April 27 at Ohio Wesleyan. The year-long program is led by the Ohio History Connection and is an affiliate of the award-winning National History Day program. For information about serving as a volunteer judge for the Region 6 or statewide competitions, visit the Ohio History Day Regional or State registration website. Learn more at www.ohiohistory.org and more about OWU’s Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

• 7 p.m. March 19 – Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Ahsan Butt, Ph.D., associate professor of policy and government at George Mason University, discusses “Why Did the United States Invade Iraq in 2003?”, in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A 2006 OWU graduate, Butt works in George Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government and is a nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, D.C. His first book, “Secession and Security: Explaining State Strategy Against Separatists,” earned the International Studies Association’s International Security Studies Section (ISSS) Best Book Award in 2019. His presentation is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies.

• 9:30 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 20 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “Far from Heaven,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Dennis Haysbert, and Viola Davis star in this Todd Haynes tribute to 1950s melodrama about a troubled marriage. In his 2002 update, Haynes covers topics taboo in the originals, such as interracial romance and homosexuality. It won Best Picture and Best Director awards from the Chicago and New York Film Critics Circle, among others. The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 8 p.m. March 22-23 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Spring Senior Project Production,” featuring “A Mother’s Love” written by senior Daniel Brothers of Roanoke, Indiana, and directed by senior Jack Riter of Lancaster, Ohio. This original play explores the character of death, and what it is like to leave and be left behind. “A Mother’s Love” will be held in the Studio Theatre inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are free but required because of limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

• 7 p.m. March 24 – OWU music faculty recital featuring EunSeok Park in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 8 p.m. March 26 – Ohio Wesleyan Park Avenue Jazz Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Kevin Turner, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 9:30 p.m. March 26 and 7:30 p.m. March 27 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “Brokeback Mountain,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Ang Lee’s 2005 adaptation of Annie Proulx’s novella won him an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Director and screenwriters Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana Best Screenplay awards from the same organizations. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star as lonely cowboys who fall in love. Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams also star as the men’s unhappy wives. The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 7:30 p.m. March 28 – Vasudha Narayanan, distinguished professor in the University of Florida’s Department of Religion and past president of the American Academy of Religion, discusses “Who Owns a Story? Global Religions and Cultural Territoriality,” in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Educated at the Universities of Madras, Bombay, and Harvard, Narayanan has authored or edited seven books, numerous articles, chapters, encyclopedia entries, and (as associate editor) the six-volume Brill’s Encyclopedia of Hinduism. Her presentation is the 2018-2019 Merrick Lecture sponsored by the OWU Department of Religion. Admission is free. Learn more about the department at www.owu.edu/religion.

• 7 p.m. March 30 – Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019 Bishop Bash features comedian Dave Coulier, best known as “Joey” from the hit ABC television series, “Full House.” Coulier will perform in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more about Coulier at https://davecoulier.com. General admission tickets are $5 and will be available online starting March 1 at www.owu.edu/cpb. Tickets are free for Ohio Wesleyan students and employees with a valid university ID. This event is sponsored by OWU’s Campus Programming Board. Learn more at www.owu.edu/cpb.

