Clevenger honored by commissioners

Longtime county employee Bill Clevenger was honored Thursday by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners for his 32 years of service.

Clevenger is set to retire from the Regional Sewer District in the coming weeks.

Tiffany Maag, Regional Sewer District deputy director, said Clevenger started June 1986 as a construction coordinator, but later in his career, he became a supervisor.

“He supervised 12 different inspectors over the course of his 32 years,” Maag said. “Bill’s position basically included managing all the county’s residential construction projects.”

Maag said Clevenger’s position meant coordinating inspectors, contractors, and developers, which is one of the more challenging positions within the sewer district.

“I think some of those contractors actually have Bill on speed dial,” she said. “I don’t know what they are going to do when Bill isn’t with the sewer district any longer.”

Maag said one of the fun facts about Clevenger includes supervising over 400 miles of sewer line installed under his supervision.

“We only have a total of 500,” she said. “So, that is pretty telling of Bill’s span of time here at the district.”

Clevenger said his heart is heavy, but he is taking some great memories with him.

“It’s been a real pleasure and honor to work for the county,” he said. “I’m proud to have been a small part of the county.”

Clevenger was accompanied by his wife and children.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Chief Mike Schuiling presented a resolution of necessity for the purchase of two 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe four-wheel drive trucks to be used as the new quick response vehicles for the Delaware County EMS.

“We were able to get these under the budget,” he said. “We were able to purchase these local under the state term pricing.”

According to the contract in the commissioners’ journal, the county will pay $70,652 combined for both trucks. Schuiling said the budget total for both vehicles was $95,000.

Schuiling indicated that quick response vehicles will become a roving EMS service.

“That will allow an advanced life support unit (a three-person ambulance) to be deployed to the higher incidents,” he said.

Economic Development Coordinator Jenna Goehring asked the board to make a request to the Ohio Development Services Agency for the use of $15,000 from Delaware County’s Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund for an analysis of impediments to fair housing. She said the study is required once every five years.

“We thought it a good idea to pair up with the City of Delaware since a lot of the data would overlap and share the cost as well,” she said.

The board approved making the request and an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Delaware city to work together on the project.

The board also approved the following economic development items:

• Signing and submittal of the Community Development Block Grant Housing Revolving Loan Fund and Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund semi-annual reports to the Ohio Development Services Agency Office of Community Development.

• Adopting the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizen Participation Plan

In other business, the b approved:

• New liquor license request from Elodie The Nail Lounge, LLC.

• Transfer of a liquor license request from Triken Inc., DBA Corner Market, to Englefield Inc.

• Acknowledging receipt of annexation petition requesting annexation of just over 100 acres of land in Berlin Township to Delaware city.

• The specifications and setting the bid opening date and time for an invitation to bid on providing professional security services for the county.

• Set the bid date and time to receive bids for the 2019-2020 calcium nitrate chemical supply contract for the Regional Sewer District.

• Sanitary sewer subdivider agreements for Brookview Manor and Vinmar Village.

• Appointed a Deputy Apiarist and approved an agreement with Dan Curtis for apiary inspection services for 2019

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

