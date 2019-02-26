Historian, preservationist to speak at OWU

Columbia University-trained historian and preservationist Michael Henry Adams will present “Seeking Harlem: Lost and Found” Feb. 27 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Adams will speak at 6 p.m. in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The event is free and open to the public.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Adams began his preservation career volunteering for Akron’s Stan-Hywet Hall and advocating against the demolition of several historically significant buildings. He moved to Harlem in the 1980s and is a co-founder and board member of Save Harlem Now!

A vocal advocate for preserving black history and culture, Adams also is the author “Harlem Lost and Found, an Architectural and Social History, 1765-1915” and “Style and Grace, African Americas at Home.”

He currently is working a book on lesbian and gay life in Harlem between 1915 and 1995. His field of special interest is revivalist residential architecture of the early twentieth century, exemplified by Gilded-Age country and town houses. Relating the involvement of women, gays, and people of color regarding such buildings is a particular pursuit and goal. Follow Adams on Twitter at @harlemhellion.

His presentation is sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan’s Fine Arts Department, Black World Studies Program, and Richard M. Ross Art Museum.

Adams https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_Michael-Henry-Adams.jpg Adams

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.