First Friday event set to ‘March for Art’

With March on the horizon, Main Street Delaware is preparing its monthly First Friday celebration, which will take place Friday, March 1. With a “March for Art” theme, various locations around downtown Delaware will feature local artwork.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. and is sponsored by COhatch, the Ross Art Museum, and Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware.

Student artwork will be on display at five locations on Friday, and the art will remain on display until March 18. Those locations are The Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, COhatch, Strand Theatre, Central Ohio Symphony and Pat’s Endangered Species.

A reception will be held at OWU’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, located at 60 S. Sandusky St., for student artists and their families from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and young artists can enter into a raffle to win art supplies.

Other types of art, such as live music, artist demonstrations, author book readings, and more will be featured at participating downtown establishments. Gather, located at 53 N. Sandusky St., will host a concert by Jimmy’s Last Chance from 8-10 p.m. Donations will be taken during the concert to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Friday will also mark the opening of The Wonder Within, a yoga studio located downtown at 29 N. Sandusky St. The Delaware location is the second for The Wonder Within, which also has a location in Westerville.

All classes will be free throughout the day as the business opens its doors to the community. Classes will be first come, first serve, and The Wonder Within recommends registering beforehand. Anyone interested in taking a class on Friday can sign up on the business’ MindBody page by searching “The Wonder Within” at www.mindbodyonline.com.

Anyone who attends a class on Friday will also be entered into a drawing to win one of three prizes: six months of unlimited yoga for free, an Everyday B-Mat yoga mat, or unlimited free yoga for a month.

To check out more about The Wonder Within, visit www.thewonderwithin.com.

For more information about First Friday and other downtown events, or to check out volunteer opportunities, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

