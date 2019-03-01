Carpenter’s Mill seeks to expand on Steitz

During Wednesday’s meeting of the Powell Planning and Zoning Commission, members discussed plat reviews for section two of The Smith Farm at Carpenter’s Mill. Located at Steitz Road and Hunters Bend, Carpenter’s Mill’s first section was constructed by Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC in 2017.

In 2017, Powell City Council approved the annexation of the property into the city, as well as a final development plan for 183 units to be constructed on approximately 108 acres on both sides of Steitz Road. The neighborhood features a mix of single-family and patio homes for empty-nesters.

Wednesday’s plat review for section two, which will be located on the east side of Steitz Road, will consist of two phases. Phase A will include 23 units on approximately 18 acres, and Phase B will have 18 units on approximately 8 acres. Following discussion, commission members unanimously approved both plats, and the developer will come back with preliminary development plans for both phases.

When the Carpenter’s Mill development is completely filled out, it will stretch east to the houses of Golf Village that line Wildflower Drive and the houses to the north along Village Club Drive.

Development along Steitz Road has taken off in recent years. Along with the Carpenter’s Mill development, Powell City Council approved a pre-annexation agreement for approximately 12 acres on the corner of Home and Steitz roads last week.

The plan includes two retail or office buildings on the southwest portion of the development, facing Home Road, and a 62-unit townhome and apartment community behind them. Perhaps most notable for that development is the possible addition of a new Delaware County District Library (DCDL) branch.

DCDL is analyzing a few locations and is expected to decide on a location in March. DCDL Director George Needham has gone on record saying the preferred location for the new branch is the corner of Home and Steitz roads.

Traffic along Steitz Road has been a concern, especially for residents who already live on the road. Steitz Road, which stretches from Rutherford Road to Home Road, is straight as an arrow and has been likened to a “drag strip” from residents in the past because of drivers’ speeds when traveling down the road.

To alleviate some of the traffic concerns raised when section one of the Carpenter’s Mill development was discussed in 2017, left turn lanes were added for the subdivision on both sides of Steitz Road.

