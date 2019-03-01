Craft announces departure from district

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft announced Thursday he will be accepting another position and leaving the district at the conclusion of the school year.

The district announced the move to staff Wednesday afternoon and to the general public Thursday.

According to the district, Craft has accepted a position as CEO of the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META).

META’s website states the company’s goal is to “develop, implement, and support the technology and instructional needs of schools in a cost-effective manner so they can focus on what’s important — creating a culture of learning.”

The district said Thursday that Craft’s resignation is contingent on the META Board of Directors approving his contract in late March. If Craft’s contract with META is approved, the district said Craft’s last day with the school district would be July 31.

Craft has been the superintendent at Delaware City Schools since 2010. He came to DCS after teaching for 17 years at the Upper Arlington School District.

“My nine years as the Delaware City Schools Superintendent have been some of the finest of my life, primarily because of the amazing people of this district and this city,” Craft wrote Thursday.

School Board President Jayna McDaniel-Browning praised him as a dynamic and visionary leader Thursday.

“We are very sorry to see Mr. Craft leave, but all of our best wishes go with him,” McDaniel-Browning said. “He is a person of integrity and class, and META is getting a great CEO. Our schools have achieved amazing things during his tenure, and we know our district is poised for continued success.”

McDaniel-Browning said the DCS Board of Education will immediately begin its work to plan for the next leader of the district.

“We’re fortunate to have incredible staff members throughout the district, and I’m confident we’ll navigate this transition successfully,” she said.

Craft https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Craft-preferred-photo.jpg Craft Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft announced Thursday he is stepping down at the end of the school year to become CEO of the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META). https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_craftDCS.jpg Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft announced Thursday he is stepping down at the end of the school year to become CEO of the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META). Glenn Battishill | Gazette file photo

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

