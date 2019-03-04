Group helping battle Alzheimer’s

Last month, 17 local leaders, pictured, came together to join in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. The second annual Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer’s Leadership Roundtable was hosted at Gather in downtown Delaware. Those in attendance learned about the successes of the 2018 walk, what the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio has in store for 2019, and how the walk planning committee can better connect in the community. The group talked about ways the local Alzheimer’s Association can work toward reaching its $100,000 goal for Delaware County at this year’s walk, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ohio Wesleyan University. To learn more, visit act.alz.org/delawareohio or contact Lindsay Collins, walk director, at licollins@alz.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_IMG_0683-1.jpg Courtesy photo | Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio