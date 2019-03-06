Rural China expert to speak at OWU

Researcher and rural China expert Christopher Coggins will present “God Mountains and Fengshui Forests: China’s Village Watersheds as Relict Sacred Space in the Anthropocene” when he speaks March 7 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Coggins, Ph.D., professor of Geography and Asian Studies at Bard’s College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts, will speak at 7 p.m. March 7 in Benes Room A of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware.

Coggins’ research focuses on rural China, political ecology, biodiversity, sacred landscapes, protected area management, globalization and property/possession. Since 2011, he has led teams engaged in a multi-year, mixed methods, field and archival research project on the fengshui forests of southern and central China.

Coggins earned his bachelor’s degree at Wesleyan University and both his master’s and doctoral degrees at Louisiana State University.

His visit is supported by an ASIANetwork Speakers Bureau Grant and sponsored by the Ohio Wesleyan Department of Comparative Literature, East Asian Studies Program and environmental studies major.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

