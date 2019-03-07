Weller to chair county foundation board

The Delaware County Foundation has announced the election of Matt Weller as its 2019 chairman of the foundation’s Board of Directors. A member of the board for seven years, Weller succeeds Skip Weiler in the position.

Weller is a partner in the law firm of Bridges, Jillisky, Streng, Weller & Gullifer, LLC, after previously serving as the managing partner of Weller, Steele, Miller, LLC for nine years.

A native of Delaware and a graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School, Weller received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University and his law degree from The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

Weller has been involved in community activities for many years. He is serving in his third term on the Delaware City Schools Board of Education and is the current board vice president. With his wife, Julie, they co-chaired several school levy campaigns and have been involved with numerous school and city committees over the years.

“It takes valuable time to make such commitments to the community,” said Marlene Casini, president of the Delaware County Foundation. “We are extremely fortunate to have Matt in this number one volunteer leadership position.”

Also elected as officers of the Delaware County Foundation Board of Directors are Vice Chair Geoff Kunkler, of Carlile Patchen and Murphy; Secretary Jane Martin, community volunteer; Treasurer Wayne Jenkins, Lane Alton; Assistant Secretary Susan Hatcher, former educator; and Assistant Treasurer Jim Waters, SuperKick. Weiler, of the Robert Weiler Company, serves in the role of past chair.

Two new members were also added to the board. They are Jason Michaels (Greif Corporation) and Lance Rapp (Huntington National Bank).

Other members of the board include Jasmine Green, Nationwide; Rock Jones, Ohio Wesleyan University; Sue Mahler, community volunteer; Frank Reinhard, First Commonwealth Bank; and Susan Robenalt, Stratos Wealth Partners

The Delaware County Foundation is home to charitable funds entrusted to it by community members and organizations. Grants and scholarships awarded by the foundation totaled nearly $1 million in 2018.

Since its founding in 1995, more than $13 million has been granted to the community.

For any questions about applications or contributing to a scholarship fund, contact the Delaware County Foundation at (614) 764-2332.

