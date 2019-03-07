Local leaders March for Meals

On March 5, SourcePoint hosted Community Champions Day, an annual event that invites local government and business leaders to help deliver Meals on Wheels. The event is part of the national March for Meals campaign, which celebrates the importance of the Meals on Wheels program and seeks support to ensure future seniors benefit from home-delivered meals and safety checks.

This year’s participants included Jeff Benton, Delaware County commissioner; Christopher Betts, acting Delaware County prosecutor; Lee Bodnar, Orange Township administrator; Valerie Cumming, Westerville City Council; Tina Diggs, interim dean of Columbus State Community College Delaware Campus and Regional Learning Centers; Debbie Donahey, community relations at OhioHealth; Randall Fuller, judge of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court; Jim Hatten, Oxford Township trustee; Thomas Hopper, village of Galena mayor; Chris Manofsky, general manager at Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware; Russell Martin, Delaware County sheriff; Gary Merrell, Delaware County commissioner; Pat Monahan, village of Shawnee Hills mayor; Christine Nardecchia, outreach & engagement director for the City of Dublin; Kyle Rohrer, Delaware County first assistant prosecuting attorney; and Ellen Short, Central Ohio regional representative for the Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

Last year, SourcePoint provided more than a quarter-million meals to Delaware County residents, a 15 percent growth over 2017. Similar growth is projected this year.

“March for Meals is an important event,” said Bob Horrocks, SourcePoint executive director. “Government officials and other local leaders get an opportunity to meet some of the most engaging people in our county — our Meals on Wheels clients. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the realization that our volunteers deliver much more than a hot meal. Our volunteers truly care about our seniors, and they provide a friendly smile and a safety check every day.”

Funding for SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program comes from a variety of sources, including the local property tax levy and funding from the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. In addition, the nonprofit organization relies on donations to bolster its funding and support the projected growth of the older population and their needs.

To learn more about SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program, go to MySourcePoint.org/nutrition.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_SourcePoint.jpg Pictured are SourcePoint’s March for Meals Community Champions: Top row, left to right: Jeff Benton, Tina Diggs, Lee Bodnar, Kyle Rohrer, Tom Hopper, Christine Nardecchia, Randy Fuller, Ellen Short, Gary Merrell and Pat Monahan; bottom row: Valerie Cumming, Jim Hatten, Chris Manofsky, Christopher Betts, Debbie Donahey and Russell Martin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_SourcePoint_March-for-Meals.jpg Pictured are SourcePoint’s March for Meals Community Champions: Top row, left to right: Jeff Benton, Tina Diggs, Lee Bodnar, Kyle Rohrer, Tom Hopper, Christine Nardecchia, Randy Fuller, Ellen Short, Gary Merrell and Pat Monahan; bottom row: Valerie Cumming, Jim Hatten, Chris Manofsky, Christopher Betts, Debbie Donahey and Russell Martin. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.