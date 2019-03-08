Inmate found deceased

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that an Ashley man was found deceased overnight at the Delaware County Jail, 844 U.S. Route 42 N., Delaware.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said Friday afternoon that during regular rounds, Edward Michael Sullivan, 46, of Ashley, was found lying on the floor of his cell, unresponsive, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office reported staff at the jail immediately began live-saving efforts.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sullivan was pronounced deceased by medics at 4:06 a.m.

While the cause of death is unknown, no foul play is suspected at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by his death, and our hearts and prayers go out to Sullivan’s family,” Martin said. “Per our policy, the death is being investigated. We anticipate autopsy results will provide additional insight into the gentleman’s passing.”

Sullivan was incarcerated on March 6 for violating conditions of community control.

The sheriff’s office reported it notified next of kin Friday morning.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-3.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.