Scholarships available through SWCD

The Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting applications for two scholarships open to area high school students.

The Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship is available for high school seniors interested in pursuing a degree in agriculture natural resources.

O’Keefe was born and raised in Delaware County and was proud to be a farmer. His family is excited to help a local young person with the same dream – a life devoted to agriculture. To be eligible for the $500 scholarship, a student must:

• Reside in Delaware County or have graduated or will be graduating from one of Delaware County’s public or private high schools

• Have at least a 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale

• Be entering as a full-time freshman at a two-year or four-year accredited college, technical school, or university

The application form is available on the SWCD website at www.delawareswcd.org or by calling 740-368-1921. The deadline to submit an application is April 12.

In addition to the Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship, the SWCD is also awarding a $375 scholarship to a high school student interested in attending Camp Canopy.

Formerly the Ohio Forestry & Wildlife Conservation Camp, Camp Canopy is a residential camp that offers a mix of traditional camping activities like hanging around the bonfire and hiking, combined with educational activities centered around all things forestry and wildlife.

The camp will be held June 9-14 at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County.

To be eligible for the $375 scholarship, applicants must reside in Delaware County and be a current high school student or incoming high school freshman.

For more information on Camp Canopy, visit https://campcanopy.com.

The application form is available on the SWCD website at www.delawareswcd.org or by calling the office at 740-368-1921. The application deadline is April 12.

For scholarship-related questions, contact Dona Rhea, conservation educator, at 740-368-1921 or at dona-rhea@delawareswcd.org.

Gazette Staff

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District.

