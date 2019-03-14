Filmmaker to discuss documentary

For Tim Slade, his award-winning documentary “The Destruction of Memory” is an exploration of the war against culture and the battle to save it.

In the film, he explores the aftermath of incidents including the bombing of Sarajevo’s National Library, the looting of the Iraqi National Museum, and the destruction of the Stari Most bridge in Bosnia during the Balkan Wars.

Slade will screen and discuss “The Destruction of Memory” at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Ohio Wesleyan University. The free event will be held in Room 312 of OWU’s R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

“Over the past century,” he writes of his film, “cultural destruction has wrought catastrophic results across the globe. This war against culture is not over – it’s been steadily increasing.”

But, he notes, work to mitigate such destruction is increasing, as well.

“The push to protect, salvage, and rebuild has moved in step with the destruction,” he states. “Legislation and policy have played a role, but heroic individuals have fought back, risking and losing their lives to protect not just other human beings, but our cultural identity – to save the record of who we are.”

His film, based on the book of the same name by Robert Bevan, has been heralded by critics and viewers as “beautiful and poignant,” “necessary viewing,” and “not just an ‘eye opener’ but a vehicle for change all around the world.”

In addition to “The Destruction of Memory,” Slade has directed documentaries such as “4,” an exploration of the four seasons on four continents with four violinists as guides. The documentary, which was released theatrically, earned a Gold HUGO, nominations at Banff, an International Documentary Association Award, and two AFI (Australian Film Institute) awards.

Slade also has directed television documentaries and drama, including the shorts “Every Other Weekend” and “I Was Robert Mitchum.” Overall, his films have been screened at more than 70 international film festivals. Learn more about the writer director, and producer at www.timsladefilms.com.

The OWU screening and discussion of “The Destruction of Memory” is sponsored by the Department of Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance Studies in collaboration with the History and Comparative Literature departments. Learn more at www.owu.edu/amrs.

Filmmaker Tim Slade directs an interview in Bosnia for his documentary, “The Destruction of Memory.” He will visit Ohio Wesleyan on March 20 for a free screening and discussion of the film. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Tim-Slade-Photo-by-Faris-Dobraca-.jpg Filmmaker Tim Slade directs an interview in Bosnia for his documentary, “The Destruction of Memory.” He will visit Ohio Wesleyan on March 20 for a free screening and discussion of the film. Courtesy photo | Faris Dobraca

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.