Cunningham honored by Ohio SWCDs

Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisors and staff recently participated in the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ annual “Conservation Partnership Meeting” held in downtown Columbus.

More than 500 conservation leaders from across Ohio were in attendance to share ideas on how to improve local communities through stewardship.

Sue Cunningham, of the Delaware SWCD, received the 2019 Outstanding District Board Member Award presented by the Ohio Association of SWCD Employees.

Cunningham began serving as a member of the Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors in 2002 and has held the role of chair for several years.

According to Scott Stephens, Delaware SWCD administrator, “Sue is a go-getter, always willing to talk to people about her passion for healthy soil, clean water and agriculture, and we are excited for Sue to receive this recognition.”

Cunningham serves on the Delaware SWCD’s five-member volunteer board with Dan Lane, Steve Sheets, Ted Colflesh and Mike Hope.

Information about Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District’s many programs, including the tree and shrub seedling sale and the March 25 workshop, “How to Manage Woodlots for Profit,” can be found at www.delawareswcd.org.

Sue Cunningham, right, of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), is recognized by Bob Short, president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, as the 2019 Outstanding District Board Member for her many years of excellent service on the Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Sue-Cunningham-with-Bob-Short.jpg Sue Cunningham, right, of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), is recognized by Bob Short, president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, as the 2019 Outstanding District Board Member for her many years of excellent service on the Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors. Courtesy photo | SWCD

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.