Security expert to speak on terrorism

A multiple prize-winning author and teacher who focuses on threats to national security will be the next speaker in the Great Decisions series about U.S. foreign policy.

Professor John Mueller, who is studying terrorism, particularly the reactions and costly over-reactions it often inspires, will examine “The Case for Complacency and Appeasement” on Friday at noon.

Mueller is senior research scientist and Woody Hayes chair of national security studies emeritus at the Mershon Center for International Security Studies, an adjunct professor of political science at The Ohio State University, and senior fellow at the Cato Institute.

His most recent book, written in collaboration with engineer and risk analyst Mark Stewart, is “Chasing Ghosts: The Policing of Terrorism” (2016). Other recent volumes include “Terrorism, Security, and Money: Balancing the Risks, Benefits, and Costs of Homeland Security” (2011), “Atomic Obsession: Nuclear Alarmism from Hiroshima to Al Qaeda” (2011), and “Overblown: How Politicians and the Terrorism Industry Inflate National Security Threats and Why We Believe Them” (2006).

His earlier prize-winning book analyzing public opinion during the Korean and Vietnam wars, “War, Presidents and Public Opinion” (1973), is a “classic,” according to the American Political Science Review. Mueller published numerous other books and scores of articles in prominent journals, most recently “Nuclear Weapons Don’t Matter, But Nuclear Hysteria Does” in Foreign Affairs, November/December 2018.

He has been a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, and the Norwegian Nobel Institute. He has been a Guggenheim Fellow and received grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Mueller received several teaching prizes, and in 2009 was given the International Studies Association’s Susan Strange Award that “recognizes a person whose singular intellect, assertiveness, and insight most challenge conventional wisdom and intellectual and organization complacency in the international studies community.”

All Great Decisions meetings begin at noon in the Fellowship Hall of the William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware. Attendees are welcome to bring a brown-bag lunch. Coffee and tea are provided. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

The topic for the Friday, March 29, discussion is “The Rise of Populism in Europe,” featuring Benjamin McKean, assistant professor of political science at The Ohio State University.

