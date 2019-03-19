Fundraiser to support Meals on Wheels

SourcePoint invites Delaware County businesses and organizations to support Meals on Wheels with the purchase of boxed lunches. The fifth annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser provides a lunch for $11 — with more than half the proceeds going directly to SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program.

Last year, SourcePoint served more than a quarter-million meals to Delaware County seniors, a 15 percent growth over 2017. Similar growth is projected this year.

“Proper nutrition is such a vital component to healthy aging,” said Delaware Mayor and fundraiser committee chair Carolyn Kay Riggle. “One in six seniors struggles with food insecurity, and as our older population continues to grow, we need to improve that statistic. We depend on local resources like SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program to keep pace and help our seniors live safely at home.”

The boxed lunches, provided by Jason’s Deli, include a choice of a turkey and cheddar croissant or vegetarian wrap, as well as potato chips, pickle, and chocolate chip cookie. Delaware County businesses that order a minimum of three lunches by Friday, March 22, can have lunches delivered to their offices Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4.

To order lunches, go to MySourcePoint.org/lunch or visit SourcePoint at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

The 2019 fundraiser is presented by OhioHealth and Trucco Construction and sponsored by Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and Inno-Pak. The Delaware County Board of Realtors and SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels volunteers provide delivery of lunches.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Gold sponsor Inno-Pak accepts delivery of boxed lunches for its staff during SourcePoint’s 2018 fundraiser. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_SourcePoint_Inno-Pak.jpg Gold sponsor Inno-Pak accepts delivery of boxed lunches for its staff during SourcePoint’s 2018 fundraiser. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.