OLSD BOE members, program honored by state officials

A pair of Olentangy Local School District Board of Education members and a district school program were honored at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Central Region Spring Conference held March 13. OLSD BOE member Dave King, OLSD and Delaware Area Career Center board member Julie Wagner Feasel, and Olentangy Academy were all recognized at the conference, which was held at Villa Milano in Columbus.

Feasel was awarded the 2019 OSBA Award of Achievement, which is presented to board members who have participated in extensive professional development and shown leadership at the local and state levels. She was given the award, which is only available to Ohio school board members, for her service on both the Olentangy and DACC school boards, as well as the many legislative programs she attends.

“Serving on these school boards is really my passion,” Feasel said. “I really believe in public education, and so I’m always trying to educate myself on what’s happening legislatively, or what other states are doing because I want to bring that information back to DACC and OLSD.”

She added of the recognition, which she noted certainly hasn’t been limited to herself, “It shows that we care … Our board members truly care. Whether that’s the board members at DACC or OLSD, we are on it because we truly care about the school district and the students we serve.”

The OSBA said of the award, “OSBA’s annual Award of Achievement program recognizes Ohio public school board members who work hard to become better at their elected positions. Credits are earned toward the award by enrolling and participating in workshops and conferences, volunteering for service to their association and working on behalf of their own board.”

King received board of education service recognition for his 10 years of service on the Olentangy BOE.

For the second straight year, an Olentangy Academy educational program was recognized as an “Outstanding Program” by the OSBA Central Region. Olentangy Academy’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program, directed by Brooke Kelly, featured students who showcased products from their “Genius Hour,” which highlighted how the program helps students integrate STEM disciplines for a different approach to project-based learning.

The Outstanding Program award is presented by the region to programs that have been selected to exhibit or perform at the Ohio School Boards Association Student Achievement Fair.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

