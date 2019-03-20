Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that injured a man in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Delaware over the weekend.

The City of Delaware Police Department reports that at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, two pedestrians were attempting to cross West William Street at the intersection with Sandusky Street when one of the pedestrians, D’Shawn A. Almanson, was struck by a vehicle entering the intersection.

Police report that Almanson was thrown from the crash and came to rest under a car parked on West William Street. Police say the involved vehicle did not stop and continued traveling west.

According to police, Almanson was stuck under a parked vehicle and had to be removed with the help of the Delaware Fire Department, who had to use tools to jack up the parked car. Almanson was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

A GoFundMe page set up for his medical expenses notes Almanson suffered several injuries, including a broken femur, two broken legs, and a broken elbow.

“Everyone who has ever met this man knows what hilarious and kind, gentle soul he is,” wrote Amanda Sykes, who set up the GoFundMe page. “His personality is loved and embraced by everyone he touches. Guaranteed one of the most beautiful people you’ll ever know. Please help us in rallying beside D’Shawn and supporting him any way we can. He will face upcoming expenses down the road, but he still has responsibilities and needs that are immediate as well and won’t be able to generate income for weeks, or more. Anything helps to support him.”

The GoFundMe “D’Shawn’s Got This!” page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/d039shawn039s-got-this.

Police report they are searching for a dark-colored Nissan Maxima (1995-1999) with front-end damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Delaware Police Department’s tipline at (740) 203-1112 or Policetipline@delawareohio.net.

According to the crash report, police estimate the vehicle was traveling an estimated 50 to 55 miles per hour, and the majority of witnesses provided police with statements that said the vehicle ran the red light at the intersection. However, dash cam footage from a vehicle traveling south on Sandusky Street appears to contradict witnesses by showing that the William Street light was green when the crash occurred.

Police report the crash remains under investigation.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

