Spanish theatre to perform at OWU

Spanish Theater Company to Perform ‘Rosaura’ March 24 at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Spanish theatre company Teatro Inverso (Inverse Theatre) will present “Rosaura,” a contemporary adaptation of the 17th century Spanish comedy “Life is a Dream” March 24 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The company’s free performance will begin at 8 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The play will be performed in English by its creators, Paula Rodríguez and Sandra Arpa.

The performance seeks to promote and encourage Spanish culture through “a new and vibrant interpretation of the Spanish Golden Age Classic,” according to the international theatre company.

Drawing inspiration from Calderón de la Barca’s “Life is a Dream,” Rodríguez and Arpa retell the story from the perspective of Rosaura, one of the most important female characters of this period.

The drama of “Rosaura” combines aspects of the original story and Teatro Inverso’s own adaptation. Rodriguez and Arpa incorporate “storytelling” to capture the larger message of Calderón’s work.

The event is hosted by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages and made possible by an OWU Theory-to-Practice Grant. For more information, contact faculty member Glenda Nieto-Cuebas, Ph.D., at gynietoc@owu.edu.

To learn more about the production, visit www.teatroinverso.org. To learn more about OWU’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, visit www.owu.edu/mfl.

