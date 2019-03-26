Mueller talks national security, terrorism

The latest speaker in the Great Decisions lecture series presented some unconventional opinions involving U.S. national security.

“I’d like to deal with this quickly so that we can leave time for questions and expressions of outrage,” the speaker said while clicking his remote to begin his slideshow.

John Mueller’s lecture on March 22 focused on nuclear negotiations and appeasement. In a speech sprinkled with humor and historical examples, Mueller argued the United States government has a tendency to overreact to perceived threats to national security. He also discussed issues of foreign relations with Russia, China and North Korea, as well as our nation’s reaction to the threat of international terrorism.

Mueller’s arguments dealt with the history of nuclear relations beyond implied threats and insecurity among nations. The U.S. is the only country to use nuclear weapons.

“Every shot North Korea has taken has hit their target dead center,” said Mueller, commenting on the public concern about the possibility of a nuclear war. “The target was the Pacific Ocean.”

Mueller also referred to the war on terrorism as a waste of government funding and resources, citing a statistic that says six deaths a year in the nation are a direct result of terrorism.

The crowd was entertained, nodding and laughing while listening to Mueller’s points.

“This guy was terrific and right to today’s issues, and clearly has done his research to present his points,” said John Tesz, a long-time attendee of the Great Decisions lecture series.

Mueller is a senior fellow at the CATO Institute in Washington, D.C. He is also a Woody Hayes senior research scientist at the Mershon Center for International Security Studies and an adjunct professor of political science at The Ohio State University.

The next Great Decisions lecture on March 29 will focus on the rise of populism in Europe.

Mueller https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Mueller-mug-1.jpg Mueller John Mueller speaks to the crowd during the Great Decisions lecture series held Friday at the William Street United Methodist Church in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Series.jpg John Mueller speaks to the crowd during the Great Decisions lecture series held Friday at the William Street United Methodist Church in Delaware.

By Avery Detrick For The Gazette

Avery Detrick is a freshman at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Avery Detrick is a freshman at Ohio Wesleyan University.