Woman killed by train

A City of Delaware Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a Delaware woman who was hit and killed by a train Monday.

Police reported Tuesday morning that they were summoned to the CSX railroad crossing on Pennsylvania Avenue at 8:46 p.m. Monday after it was reported that a person was hit by a train. Police located a train stopped on the tracks and a deceased woman, who was later identified as Brooke D. VanCooney, 26, of 48 Grandview Avenue, Delaware.

City of Delaware Captain Adam Moore said Tuesday that initial witness statements indicated VanCooney may have been trying to cross in front of the train prior to being struck.

Moore said the police department’s investigation is still ongoing.

The railroad crossing was closed for approximately five hours and reopened around 1:20 a.m.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING