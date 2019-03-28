Tokola to discuss prospects for disarmament

Mark Tokola, vice president of the Korea Economic Institute of America in Washington, D.C., will discuss “The Prospect of North Korea’s Denuclearization” April 4 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Tokola will speak at 7 p.m. in the Bayley Room on the second floor of OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware.

Prior to joining the Korea Economic Institute, Tokola worked for more than 38 years in the U.S. Department of State, including serving as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. embassies in South Korea, Mongolia, and Iceland. Most recently, he served as the Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in London.

Tokola earned the State Department’s Superior Honor Award for his work on the Dayton Peace Accords in Bosnia-Herzegovina and served as director of the Iraq Transition Assistance Office in Baghdad from 2007-2008.

He was involved in planning the 2014 NATO Summit in Wales, the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, the 2010 G20 Summit in Seoul, and the 2009 G20 Summit in London.

Tokola holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Pomona College in Claremont, California, and a Master of Laws (post-graduate law degree) in European Community Law from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

His talk is sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan’s East Asian Studies Program, International Studies Program, and Department of Politics and Government. Learn more at www.owu.edu/eastasianstudies, www.owu.edu/internationalstudies, or www.owu.edu/politics.

