March 28 POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A runaway juvenile was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Muirwood Village Drive. The juvenile was located later in the day. No charges were filed.

• A 54-year-old woman was found deceased at her home on Curtis Street Tuesday afternoon.

• A license plate was reported stolen on the afternoon of March 26 from the area of East Winter Street.

• Medications were reported stolen from a home on Fern Drive in Delaware Tuesday afternoon. There is one suspect in this case.

• Officers were dispatched to the area of Winter Street Tueday evening after an unruly juvenile was reported. A behavioral health report was taken and one person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.