Attempted murder trial set

A May trial has been set for a Dublin man charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Ashton T. Packard, 28, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Monday morning where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.

Packard’s trial was then scheduled for May 14. A pretrial hearing is set for May 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors report that on March 7, police were called to a Dublin residence by a woman who said Packard was attacking her and her husband.

“A female victim reported she and her husband were hiding in a bathroom after being attacked by her son with a knife,” said Acting Prosecutor Christopher Betts after Packard’s indictment on March 15. “On scene, the couple was located, treated, and ultimately transported to Riverside Hospital with multiple injuries.”

Packard was located in the neighborhood a couple hours later and taken into custody.

“Mr. Packard had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived,” Betts said. “Neighboring law enforcement agencies, two K9 units, and a helicopter unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol worked together to locate and detain him.”

Packard has been in the Delaware County Jail since his arrest and had his bond set at $500,000 when he appeared in Delaware Municipal Court shortly after his arrest. His $500,000 bond was continued at his arraignment in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Monday morning.

Packard’s attorney said during the arraignment that they are planning to file for an evaluation to see if Packard is competent to stand trial.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, if Packard is convicted he faces between two and eight years for each of the felonious assault charges and up to eleven years for each of the attempted murder charges.

Packard https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Packard-Ashton.jpg Packard

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.