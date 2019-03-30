Historian to speak about area WWI veterans

Historian Julie Mujic will present “‘A Vast Change Had Come Over the Streets’: The Postwar Lives of World War I Veterans in Columbus, Ohio” at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Mujic, Ph.D., of Paramount Historical Consulting, will speak in Benes Room B of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Admission is free.

More than a century after the end of the Great War, Mujic will discuss how WWI veterans and residents in Columbus responded to victory and how the men adjusted to lives as veterans in a community quite changed by the international conflict. She also will explore what has been done to honor and memorialize their sacrifice in the past century.

Mujic researches and writes about 19th and 20th century American history “in order to investigate mysteries about the past and uncover patterns and trends in history.”

In addition to operating Columbus-based Paramount Historical Consulting, Mujic also is a visiting assistant professor in the Global Commerce Department at Denison University.

She also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Columbus Historical Society, where she has helped to coordinate a World War I program, “We Shall Remember Them,” that runs through April 30. The theme of the exhibit and its related programming is the construction of memory in Columbus regarding World War I in the 100 years since it ended.

Mujic’s presentation represents Ohio Wesleyan’s 35th annual Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture sponsored by the Department of History.

The Vogel Lecture is made possible by a generous gift from their son, Ezra F. Vogel, Ph.D., a 1950 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, native of Delaware, and retired professor of East Asian Studies at Harvard University. Ezra Vogel also is the author of the critically acclaimed book, “Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China.”

Learn more about Mujic at https://juliemujic.com and more about the Vogel Lecture Series and the OWU Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

