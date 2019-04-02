Van gifted to SourcePoint

SourcePoint replaced one of its Meals on Wheels vehicles Friday after Greif, Inc. donated a new van for the program.

Matt Eichmann, Greif’s vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, visited SourcePoint to officially hand over the keys to the van, which will replaced a 2005 vehicle with more than 107,000 miles and several mechanical issues.

Eichmann said Friday that SourcePoint approached the company about the gift, and that it was “a good opportunity to help our community out.”

“We’re very pleased to be able to help out,” said Eichmann, adding he’s excited to see the van with the Greif logo driving around in the community.

“We have three different things we focus on around community engagement: health, wellness and education. SourcePoint and Meals on Wheels squarely fits within a couple of those pillars of philanthropy,” he said. “We’ve been in Delaware since 1951, so we’ve got kind of a local roots focus.

“I’m really excited to see how this vehicle looks and the impact it’s going to have on meals. We are helping make (SourcePoint) more effective in how they are partnering with the community. These guys can do it on their own, but if we can help them become more effective, that’s really exciting to me personally and to our company as a whole,” Eichmann added.

In 2018, SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program grew by 15 percent, with similar growth projected this year, SourcePoint reported Friday. Funding for Meals on Wheels comes from a variety of sources, including the local property tax levy, federal funding through the Older Americans Act, and private donations. To learn more, go to MySourcePoint.org/nutrition.

“We appreciate the generous support of Greif,” said Bob Horrocks, executive director of SourcePoint. “We’re thankful to companies like Greif that have the goodwill and initiative to support such a vital program. This van will allow us to more efficiently provide home-delivered meals and daily safety checks to our community’s seniors.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

