Promoting ‘Civic Pride’

Spring has sprung — sort of — as calendars have now turned to April. With the start of the new month, Main Street Delaware will be hosting its next First Friday event this Friday, April 5, in downtown Delaware from 6-9 p.m.

In a press release, Main Street Delaware states this month’s event, titled “Civic Pride,” will feature a “green” theme and will include “eco-friendly opportunities.” Among those opportunities will be live turtles native to Ohio, demonstrations, a scavenger hunt surrounding sustainable businesses, a chance to win a rain collection barrel provided by the City of Delaware Public Works Department, and opportunities to help beautify the historic downtown.

Also included will be booths and information provided by organizations including the Delaware General Health District, Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District, Preservation Parks, Sustainable Delaware and The Kroger Company.

A bike corral will be set up at the corner of Central Avenue and Sandusky Street for those who wish to bike downtown in support of the green theme. The corral will be free and will be operated by student-volunteers from the Delaware Hayes High School Honor Society.

For those who will be driving to the downtown area for the event, DATA Bus will be providing free shuttles every 15 minutes that will run between downtown and the Rutherford B. Hayes Administrative Building, located at 145 N. Union St. Buses will pick up and drop off at the corner of Sandusky and William streets. Buses will begin running at 6 p.m., and the last shuttle will leave at 9 p.m.

“I hope everyone will join us for this new event,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director. “We’re excited to showcase local environmentally friendly and sustainable activities. We’re also pleased to show off the bright flowers planted throughout the downtown by Oakland Nurseries, to help spruce up the city, and to celebrate the return of warmer weather.”

The “Civic Pride” First Friday is sponsored by COhatch, Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware and Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

While patrons are enjoying First Friday, they are invited to stop by Amanda Mowry’s Modern Woodmen of America office, located at 79 N. Sandusky St., for an open house.

Mowry has operated her financial company out of her home for 10 years before moving into the downtown office last month. A not-for-profit business, Mowry does not charge a fee for her financial advisement, which includes basic budgeting, retirement planning and life insurance.

During her time in Delaware, Mowry has given back to the community, both in volunteer service and monetary donations. Recent donations include the Buckeye Valley National Honor Society 4.0 dinner, the Buckeye Valley and Delaware Hayes baseball programs, and Carlisle Elementary.

Mowry said she enjoys supporting local businesses, which First Friday events promote, as well as seeing business colleagues and professionals out in the community with their families.

“(First Fridays) bring a sense of vitality to our downtown, and that is so important,” she said. “That sense of community is important to my husband and me.”

Mowry will be serving sandwiches, chips, and water as she introduces her new office to the community.

