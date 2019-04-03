Talk to focus on decoding US, China trade relationship

Trade between China and the United States is complicated. The relationship between the two economic giants can be warm one day and cold the next.

Saif Rahman, the Robert Bauman associate professor of economics at Ohio Wesleyan University, will try to decode that relationship at the weekly Great Decisions meeting on Friday, April 5.

Rahman, who earned his doctorate from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, researches economic development, international trade and policy reform. He takes a micro-theoretic approach in his research, using game theory and general equilibrium analysis to explore topics ranging from neoclassical specialization to the political economy of policy reform.

His current teaching areas include economic systems, economic development and microeconomics.

Rahman published “Foreign Direct Investment and Economic Growth in Asia” in the Indian Journal of Economics and Business with Dharmendra Dhakal and Kamal P. Upadhyaya.

He came to Ohio Wesleyan from Agnes Scott College, where he was a recipient of the Student Senate Annual Faculty Award for teaching excellence.

All Great Decisions meetings begin at noon in the Fellowship Hall of the William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware. Attendees are welcome to bring a brown-bag lunch. Coffee and tea are provided. For more information visit www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

The Great Decisions annual Briefing Book will be on sale at each session to provide historical context and additional information on discussion topics.

The free Community Discussion Series on Current U.S. Foreign Policy is sponsored by: American Association of University Women, Kiwanis, League of Women Voters, OWU’s International Studies Program, William Street UMC, Willow Brook Christian Communities, Anchor & Away Travel and private donors.

